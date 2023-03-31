The staggering numbers and story of New Jersey’s own Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’

I think sometimes here in New Jersey, musically we are a little spoiled and at times take for granted the tremendous success of our own musicians and because they’re from here in New Jersey, we love to claim ownership.

We know of them and the places where they grew up, the high schools, the streets where they live and some of the places they played are all for the most part still there.

Whether you’re a fan or not of Bon Jovi you have to acknowledge that Jon, Richie and the boys have made a huge impact in the music and entertainment world.

We know Bon Jovi has worldwide success, we’ve seen it unfold in front of us and the staggering numbers are proof that the impact of the band is a global success reserved only for the elite of the elite of the rock and roll world.

One of the many successful songs that are a part of that big impact is “Livin’ on a Prayer”. Released in 1986 the song’s video, according to YouTube, has reached over 1 billion in views. A billion views! A billion views is roughly 3 times the population of the United States! The kicker: this is the second Bon Jovi video to reach over 1 billion views. The band's “It’s My Life” now sits at close to 1.3 billion views. Amazing!

“Livin’ on a Prayer” was co-written by rock and roll and pop hit creator Desmond Child. Desmond gets a call from Jon who got his number from Paul Stanley from KISS. Bon Jovi was the opening act for KISS on a tour. Desmond shows up in Jersey at Richie Sambora’s parent’s house which was humble, to say the least, settled in a small basement with the fresh smell of the marsh in the backyard and the refinery on the horizon they went to work.

Desmond recalls what a surreal experience that was it was humbling yet striking how comfortable Jon and Richie were in that environment. They were down-to-earth rock stars.

Jon and Richie had come up with “Shot through the Heart,” played a little for Desmond and then the story unfolded. Desmond told of the story of how his high school girlfriend who he nicknamed “Gina” because of her similar looks to famed '60s sultry Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, worked at a restaurant and in his band and Jon talked of his high school sweetheart Dorothea. Desmond suggested that the characters in the song be named Johnny for Jon and Gina cause the two-syllable name fit in the song.

Jon said he couldn’t sing about “Johnny” since the song would imply it was him and Jon said he couldn’t sing about himself. So Desmond changed it to Tommy and Gina and they used “Shot through the Heart” as the open lyric and it becomes a number 1 hit, sells over 6 million copies and a video with over 1 billion views.

That’s just one song in the tremendously successful catalog of New Jersey’s own Bon Jovi. Thanks for the music!

