The final NJ resting place of Boardwalk Empire’s ‘Nucky’ Johnson

Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life, political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson set in the 1920s.

Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and racketeer, was born in Galloway Twp., and lived in the area until his death on December 9, 1968, at the Atlantic County Convalescent Home in Northfield.

Get our free mobile app

However, did you know where Johnson was buried?

I had no idea he was buried pretty close to my house and only knew because my girlfriend's son took a picture of his gravesite and sent it to me. I asked a few friends if they had any idea, but none of them knew that he was buried in the Bargintown section of Egg Harbor Twp at the Zion Cemetery.

I actually drove by the cemetery on Tuesday morning and his gravesite is visible from Zion road.

Is this well-known? Did you know that he was buried in our backyard? Literally my backyard. Have you ever driven by Nucky's grave site?