Well, the shaming has been underway for a few weeks already, for anyone who is perceived to not be following the guidelines and rules during this pandemic.

Last week, a woman the Trentonian says multiple sources describe as a math teacher from Steinert High School in Hamilton was caught on camera yelling at some young people who dared to use a public park. The woman can be seen screaming and wishing death by coronavirus on the people taking the video.

How they were any more of a danger to the public than she was, out walking her dog is debatable, but I guess she missed bossing people around after not having been in school for more than a month.

A more reasonable approach would be to remind them that the park is closed and they might get in trouble for being there. Maybe she heard that there will be budget cuts due to the economic carnage caused by the shutdown and realized that not every public paycheck is bulletproof.

Or maybe she was just frustrated, stressed, isolated and overwhelmed like the rest of us. Incidents like this, maybe not as loud or nasty, are playing out all over our state and the rest of the country. Some people just can't mind their own business and feel the need to judge their neighbor's behavior.

After all, WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER AND I HOPE YOU DON'T DIE FROM THE CORONAVIRUS!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

