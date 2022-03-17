The coolest crumbliest cookie chain opening a 4th NJ location (Opinion)

I dare you: Take one look at the very customer-friendly app or website for Crumbl, the extremely popular cookie chain, and try NOT to order something for delivery or pick up.

Go on.

See? It’s so simple and the cookies (and ICE CREAM) are so yummy looking and packaged so attractively, you’d be hard-pressed to look away without ordering anything. And that is one of the secrets behind Crumbl.

Besides the fact that everything on their menu is delicious, they are a tech company, too, making it easy to buy them.

Already baking in Ocean, Clark, and Englewood, Crumbl is coming to Morristown In the Kohl's Plaza off of Route 10.

What is distinctive about the shop is that Crumbl's boxes are designed to perfectly fit each Crumbl cookie side-by-side, whether in a 4-pack ($15.93), 6-pack ($22.41), or 12-pack box ($39.46).

You can do delivery, store pick up, catering pick up of 50+ to 200+ cookies, as well as shipping.

Since opening its doors three years ago, Crumbl has expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation.

Here's a fun fact: Crumbl Cookies was also featured in DJ Khaled's music video for "Let It Go" featuring Justin Bieber and 21 Savage. I’m not sure whether Crumbl paid for this product placement or Khaled or Bieber have also discovered how amazing Crumbl is, but it really is featured prominently in one scene.

That distinctive pink box is beginning to be known all over the country for having literally the best cookies in the world, in my opinion.

If you’re not near a Crumbl, it’s worth a drive. And it’s possible one will be opening near you soon.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

