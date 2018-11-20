‘Thanksgiving Eve’ bars — what’s yours?

The fourth Wednesday of November is not recognized on any calendar or have any official recognition. But it's the biggest party night of the year for meeting up with old classmates from the town you grew up in. I imagine it happens everywhere Thanksgiving is celebrated and that's every state in the country, but I know for sure it happens here.

In my hometown of Delran, it's the original Ott's Tavern. Where my kids grew up in Marlton, it was Champp's,(now Chickie's & Pete's) or the P.J. Whelihan's in Cherry Hill. In Freehold it's Moore's Tavern. What is the one place you're sure to see somebody you grew up with or went to school with in your town on Thanksgiving Eve? We're talking about it this Wednesday on the Dennis and Judi Show!

The night after Thanksgiving is a big night for fund raisers and there is a good one this Friday night in at The Headliner in Neptune. It benefits the Wanamassa Fire Company. It's an '80s night, so tease your hair and put on your best designer jeans and get down with The Funktion Band!

Photo from Ken Negri, The Headliner

