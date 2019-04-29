Teens try to break into NJ vape store, police say

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two teens were arrested and released after attempting to break into a gas station's vape shop and were found in a stolen SUV on Sunday morning, police said.

A 15-year-old boy from Cape May Court House was spotted by a Middle Township police officer sitting inside a white Chevrolet Trailblazer in the parking lot of a McDonald's directly behind a Conoco gas station on Route 9 just before 5 a.m., police said.

A burglar alarm had gone off and the power had was cut, according to police.

The officer noticed a 14-year-old from Woodbine also had burglar tools and learned the vehicle they were in had been stolen, police said. Officers found the attendant's booth had been broken into and someone tried breaking into the gas station's vape shop, police said.

Both juveniles were charged with burglary, a third-degree crime, possession of burglar tools, a fourth-degree crime, and theft, a third-degree crime. After being processed, both juveniles were released to their parents.

