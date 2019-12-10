Teen killed, 11-year-old hospitalized in Newark stabbing

NEWARK — A teen is dead and an 11-year-old hospitalized after they were stabbed Tuesday morning in an apartment in the city's North Ward.

Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter confirmed that a teenage boy died and a juvenile was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said a 15-year-old boy died in the apartment on Park and Highland avenues, about a block from Barringer High School. The attack happened about 11 a.m.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating and did not reveal the circumstances of the stabbing, according to Carter.

There is no immediate threat to the public, Ambrose said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

