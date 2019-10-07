PASSAIC — A young boy was found dead in a yard near the spot a woman making a DoorDash delivery was fatally shot on Friday night, unnamed law enforcement sources told the Paterson Press.

Petra Rhoden, 43, of Passaic was found Friday night around 10:30 p.m. in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, which had just crashed through a fence and struck a shed, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Rhoden had been making a delivery to an address on Harrison Street.

Unidentified police sources told the Press a "young teen" was found dead in a yard on Harrison Street, but authorities are looking at all possibilities of a cause of death, including the possibility the teen fell from a tree. Investigators have not made a definite connection to Rhoden's death.

Authorities have not released the name of the teen or disclosed other identifying details.

The neighborhood where both deaths happened, is also considered the home turf of the 230 Boys gang, according to the US Attorney General's New Jersey office, a connection also noted by the Paterson Press. The AG's office discussed the territory when it announced 17 alleged gang members were charged with federal drug trafficking offenses on Thursday.

Authorities have not discussed any potential connection to gang activity.

Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office have not yet returned messages from New Jersey 101.5 left Monday morning.

