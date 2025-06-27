Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Friday:

A former Essex County Sheriff’s Officer has been accused in a bank fraud scheme, for which his alleged co-conspirator is now facing federal charges.

Federal charges were filed against Ryan Terry, also a former Orange police officer, in late April.

At the same time, he was additionally charged with terroristic threats at the state level.

His case has been postponed to late August and has not been presented to a grand jury.

Now, an East Orange man has similarly been charged with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Isiah Jordan and Terry have been accused of stealing at least two large checks from the mail, and then using a ring of accomplices to deposit the stolen funds into existing bank accounts.

Buckled surface on Route 287 southbound in Pequannock 6/25/25 Buckled surface on Route 287 southbound in Pequannock 6/25/25 (CBS New York via YouTube) loading...

🚧 Route 287 buckled just south of where it buckled on Tuesday afternoon

🚧 Two of three lanes reopened on Thursday morning

🚧 NJ DOT will inspect roadway joints to determine other areas that could buckle

PEQUANNOCK — Commuters will feel the impact of the damaged roadway on Route 287 after the heat buckled several portions of the pavement on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After pavement buckled on Tuesday in Morris County, part of the roadway south of Exit 52 (Route 23) in Pequannock also buckled on Wednesday.

Officials said roadway joints expanded in the extreme heat, causing the concrete surface to crumble.

Witnesses told NJ.com they saw vehicles go airborne after they unexpectedly drove over the buckled portions.

Preventing future buckles

To head off potential future buckling, workers will evaluate a 10 mile stretch of the highway between Exit 57 (Skyline Drive) in Oakland and the Old Lane Bridge over Route 287 in Montville on Thursday, Friday and Monday to make proactive repairs.

Two lanes will be closed to complete the inspection from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and after 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Seabrook Brothers & Sons Inc processing plant in Upper Deerfield after a roof collapse 6/26/25 Seabrook Brothers & Sons Inc processing plant in Upper Deerfield after a roof collapse 6/26/25 (CBS Philadelphia) loading...

🚨 The roof at the Seabrook Brothers & Sons Inc processing plant collapses

🚨 Calls to 911 initially reported an explosion

🚨150 workers were all accounted for after the collapse

UPPER DEERFIELD — The massive processing plant where the roof collapsed Wednesday afternoon has been investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for two other incidents in the past 20 years.

All 150 employees at the Seabrook Brothers & Sons Inc processing plant in Upper Deerfield are accounted for following the collapse of the roof on Wednesday afternoon, according to Cumberland County Administrator Kevin Smaniotto. There was no explosion despite initial reports.

During a press briefing, a county official said the collapse took place in a production facility for processing fruits and vegetables. Operations at the plant have stopped, according to an official.

A firefighter was treated for heat related injuries and an employee suffered minor injuries. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation but a small amount of ammonia was released by the collapse but dissipated quickly and did not pose a threat to the public. Smaniotto said the ammonia is used to freeze food products after they are processed.

It's hot. And humid. You knew that. (Canva) It's hot. And humid. You knew that. (Canva) loading...

☀ Heat drops attendees of two Monmouth graduations

☀ School officials defend decision to hold ceremonies

☀ Some individuals taken to a local hospital

Two days after more than 150 people suffered heat related emergencies during high school graduation in Paterson, two Monmouth County districts went ahead with their ceremonies.

Temperatures in Paterson were in the 90's on Monday. On Wednesday, it was even hotter in Monmouth County.

Authorities and eyewitness accounts reveal a number of medical emergencies at graduation ceremonies for the Freehold Regional School District, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Officials are not, however, revealing how many people fell ill in the record breaking heat.

Freehold Township Mayor Maureen Fasano downplayed the medical emergencies, although did tell App.com "some were transported to a local hospital."

Marlboro Mayor Jonathan Hornik said he did not know of anyone falling ill at graduation ceremonies for Marlboro High School

Taylor Sam's restaurant in Bay Head, NJ Taylor Sam's owners face backlash after edgy marketing video was not well received. (Taylorsams.com) loading...

❗ Customers complained about prices at Taylor Sam's in Bay Head

😲 A co-owner posted a TikTok video telling customers to 'f--- off'

❓ Owners say it was a social media mistake

When two local customers complained about the high prices at the new Taylor Sam's restaurant in Bay Head, one of the co-owners thought it would be funny to post a video cursing them out.

In the TikTok video, co-owner Dawn Spivak is seen reacting to an employee who relayed the customer complaint about having to pay $40 for breakfast.

Spivak's reaction was less than sympathetic.

"Did you ask them where they’re standing? This is Bay Head, baby. Our food is double the quality and double the flavor. You can double go and f--- off," Spivak said.

The video was posted to TikTok by the marketing company hired to promote the new eatery. It was not well received.

On social media the reaction was swift and brutal.

Co-owner Scott Spivak told NJ Advance Media it was all a big mistake, and tried to apologize.

He said there was "a miscommunication with our marketing guy" and the video should have never been posted.

Spivak and his marketing guy posted an apology video to try and do damage control.

It was also quickly taken down as it only fueled more backlash on social media.

