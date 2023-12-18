Take The Plunge! South Jersey’s 2024 Polar Bear Plunges

Are you looking for an invigorating way to bring in the New Year in 2024? Take a polar bear plunge! You have several to choose from New Year's Day in South Jersey.

Here's a look at Atlantic and Cape Cay County Shore towns hosting polar bear plunges for the New Year and where and when they are.

2024's Atlantic County Polar Bear Plunges

Atlantic City- 32nd annual Polar Bear Plunge at Resorts Casino Hotel, in front of Landshark Bar & Grill, Monday, Jan. 1st at 10 am, benefiting Cancer Support Community

Margate- The 29th annual Polar Bear Plunge, sponsored by Robert's Place, Essex Ave Beach, Monday, Jan 1st at noon.

Brigantine- 16th & 17th Street beaches, Monday, Jan 1st at noon

Ventnor- On the Newport Ave. beach, Monday, Jan 1st at 1 pm

2024's Cape May County Polar Bear Plunges

Ocean City- At the Music Pier on 9th Street, Monday, Jan 1st at 2 pm

Wildwood- At the Wildwoods Convention Center, Monday, Jan 1st at 1 pm, benefiting Special Olympics of NJ

