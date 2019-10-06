SUV fished out of Passaic River after rollover crash in Newark

SUV crash into Passaic River (courtesy Robert Krissoff)

NEWARK — An SUV had to be pulled from the Passaic River early Sunday, after it was involved in a single-vehicle crash, according to police.

On Sunday, Oct. 6 around 3:30 a.m., the vehicle rolled into the water along Route 21 at Grafton Avenue.

Police said the driver already was out at the time the SUV entered the river.

SUV crash into Passaic River (courtesy Robert Krissoff)

No word on what caused the crash or the identity of the driver, as of Sunday afternoon.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that Newark police called in divers from Lyndhurst and Wallington were called to search the river after initial reports of a car crashing through the guard rail.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Essex County, Newark
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top