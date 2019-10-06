SUV fished out of Passaic River after rollover crash in Newark

NEWARK — An SUV had to be pulled from the Passaic River early Sunday, after it was involved in a single-vehicle crash, according to police.

On Sunday, Oct. 6 around 3:30 a.m., the vehicle rolled into the water along Route 21 at Grafton Avenue.

Police said the driver already was out at the time the SUV entered the river.

SUV crash into Passaic River (courtesy Robert Krissoff)

No word on what caused the crash or the identity of the driver, as of Sunday afternoon.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that Newark police called in divers from Lyndhurst and Wallington were called to search the river after initial reports of a car crashing through the guard rail.

