Suspicious man chased boy from East Brunswick bus stop, cops say

EAST BRUNSWICK — A boy getting off of the school bus on Monday was able to run away from a man who approached him, according to police.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Willow Street between Arthur and New streets. The boy told police the man was black, in his 30s, wearing a long-sleeve white shirt and blue jeans. When the man asked the boy his name, the boy ran away, according to police. The man initially chased after the boy, but eventually stopped in the area of New Street, police said.

The man was last seen walking on Old Bridge Turnpike in South River, police said.

As a result of the incident, police are stepping up patrols in the area, and the incident is being investigated by the department's investigative bureau.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 732-390-6690. Information can also be submitted anonymously at 732-4EBTIPS or sending an email to tips@ebpd.net .

