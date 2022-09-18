NJ restaurant near entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure closes for good

A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich.

And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State — running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.

Such as the case as the owners of Hot Shot Subs on Route 537 in Millstone took to Facebook over the weekend to announce that they have closed for good.

In a post, they said:

We would like to Thank All Our Great Customers for your support these past 2 years. Unfortunately, we will not be re-opening. It has been our pleasure to have met and gotten to know you. We look forward to the possibility of serving you again in the future.

Hot Shot Subs near Six Flags Great Adventure has closed - Photo: Google Maps

Steve Trevelise at New Jersey 101.5 talked to the owner, John Erichsen, within the past few weeks and all seemed to be going well then.

Erichsen opened Hot Shots after a long career as a military firefighter. He said,

As a firefighter, I've always loved food and cooking in the fire stations and at home. So through the years I always had thought about someday opening a small lunch shop or sandwich shop using some recipes after my retirement. I can honestly say having the opportunity to travel to this Great Country several times over you get a feel for good eateries which are not always easy to find.

Hot Shot Subs enjoyed some very favorable reviews online with many people saying it was a perfect place to grab something to eat either before or after a day at Great Adventure.

