Stunning NJ town that experts say you should visit instead of the Shore

There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?

Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.

It turns out their alternative to the Jersey Shore is, well, a Jersey Shore town. I'm just getting more and more confused on this one.

To be fair, we think we know what they mean. Maybe the term Jersey Shore conjures up thoughts of the Jersey Shore that was spotlighted on the TV show Jersey Shore.

And the place they chose as an alternative to that, is about the furthest thing from Snooki you could get. Their option? The very lovely Cape May.

The whole point of the article is to avoid overcrowded places during tourist season, and let's be honest. Everyone who lives in New Jersey has pulled that move once or twice in the summer.

But if you're looking for a quiet spot in the summer, you might want to just avoid New Jersey altogether. Sure, Cape May is quieter that, let's say Seaside Heights, but it's still packed.

For the record. the site mentions the legendary Congress Hall Hotel as a great place to stay, and in my opinion, they are right on the mark with that.

But I also want to add that you can stay at the Jersey Shore and avoid the Jersey Shore thing by staying in great places like Avon, Ocean Grove, and Spring Lake. You'd avoid the major crowds and still get the full Jersey Shore experience.

