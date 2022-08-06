Hopefully, in the next year or so, I'll be realistically be searching for a home to buy.

In the meantime, I'm going to be looking through mansions that only the worlds upper crust can afford.

And the Garden State is home to some of the most amazing mansions money can buy.

Enter 211 Cedar Avenue in Long Branch New Jersey.

At first, this home just looks like a run-of-the-mill McMansion, but once you open up the front door you're surrounded by wide open space, fantastic architecture, and the walls contain a little secret that definitely make this home worth the almost $15 million price tag.

The House was built in 2006, and where it sits in Long Branch gives you the best of both worlds.

It's located just a few blocks from Long Branch Beach, so you can spend the day relaxing in the sun and then return to your private oasis.

This house is filled with classic features.

For example, a study that looks like it should have a secret hallway behind one of the bookshelves, chandeliers galore, and fireplaces in almost every room.

It really looks as if no expense was spared.

The home also sits on a fenced-in plot of land, so you'll feel like you're in a resort while you enjoy all of the amazing features that the backyard has to offer.

And trust me, the backyard in this place is a jaw-dropper.

If you're looking to move in, this house comes with a hefty price tag.

$14.9 million.

That breaks down to just about $73,000 per month, so make sure you have some roommates!