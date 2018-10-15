Student missing from Lakewood rabbinical college

LAKEWOOD — A search continued Monday for a missing college student in Ocean County.

Moshe Lando, 23, of Baltimore was last seen at his dorm at Beth Medrash Govoha, a rabbinical college located on Sixth Street on Thursday, according to Lakewood Police. A family member filed a missing person report on Sunday with Lakewood police after numerous attempts to contact Lando were unsuccessful.

Members of the Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch are also part of the investigation and search.

Beth Medrash Govoha is one of the largest a rabbinical colleges in the country, with an enrollment of more than 6,000.

"Our hearts are filled with hope he will be found safe and sound," the school said in a statement that also asked for prayers.

Lakewood police asked anyone with information about Lando's location to call 732-363-0200 ext. 5335.

