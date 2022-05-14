Storm blows away under-construction NJ beachfront house

Gusty winds battered the coast of the Jersey Shore last weekend and one home under construction in Stone Harbor did not survive the storm.

The large home, whose framework was in place, was, unfortunately, no match for the weather today.

courtesy Anthony Schaefer via Wildwood Boardwalk/Facebook courtesy Anthony Schaefer via Wildwood Boardwalk/Facebook loading...

Photos taken by Anthony Schaefer posted by Wildwood Boardwalk on Facebook show the before-and-after devastation.

While the home's foundation and first-floor look to still be somewhat intact, everything above it was blown over.

A high wind warning remains in effect for the Jersey Shore until 5 a.m. Sunday morning and a coastal flood advisory have been issued starting at 11 p.m. tonight as the area prepares for the next high tide.

