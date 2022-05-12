PATERSON — Emaciated and abandoned, six starving kittens were found stuffed in carriers and left for dead on a Paterson street Wednesday.

Emaciated kittens found stuffed in carriers and left to die on Paterson Street (Photo Credit: Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge) Emaciated kittens found stuffed in carriers and left to die on Paterson Street (Photo Credit: Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge) loading...

Animal control officers found the kittens in an alleyway on Oak Street, overheated inside the crowded carriers. They had also urinated on themselves, according to the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge.

"All six kittens are severely underweight to the point that you can feel every bone in their spinal columns, hips and tails, but shockingly appear to have been house cats," said RBARI Executive Director Megan Brinster.

The felines, approximately 4 to 6 months old, are also surprisingly friendly and docile, given what they've been through, she said.

"We can't even begin to imagine how horrifying it was for these kittens to be jammed three to a carrier into tiny carriers, starving and afraid in an alleyway for at least a day and night," Brinster said.

While the refuge continues to provide the kittens with emergency medical evaluations and urgent care, the rescuers are determined to find out what happened. So many questions remain.

Where did these kittens come from? Who could keep kittens in their home and not feed them? What if they hadn't been discovered?

The building owner believes the kittens were abandoned in the alleyway since at least the evening prior, according to Brinster.

She said upon their arrival at animal control, the kittens devoured their food.

"It is heartbreaking to see these helpless animals looking so desperately hungry in such frail, withered condition," said Brinster.

Donations are being accepted to help the kittens. To help out, visit www.rbari.org

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

