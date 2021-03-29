Spadea’s next NJ event in Red Bank is almost sold out

I'm looking forward to getting back on stage with my friends at The Basie in Red Bank. We're back with Michael Martocci, the voice of Frank Sinatra, and the Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra expertly led by Dean Schneider.

On Saturday, I'll be joined by comedian Jeff Norris to open the show in the traditional comedy & music style of the old Frank Sinatra performances. On Sunday, my friend and fellow New Jersey 101.5 host Steve Trevelise will join me for a slice of normal. Looking forward to hosting these events on Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th. You can get tickets HERE.

Are you ready to get out and back to normal? I know many of us are sick and tired of the constant "COVID-fear mongering" from the government and media. States which are opened up with zero restrictions are doing the next when it comes to dropping cases and functioning economic activity. It's time NJ follows suit. We're doing our part by getting back on stage. I'm looking forward to meeting you at The Basie in just a couple weeks and of course taking maskless selfies with our fans outside the venue. Join me!

