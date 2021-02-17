Spadea back on stage with Steve Trevelise

We've added another show to the weekend event with Michael Martocci and the Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra.

Sunday, April 11th at 5pm I'll take the stage to welcome the voice of Frank Sinatra for a special show helping our friends in the entertainment industry get back on their feet. Joining me with his special brand of comedy will be NJ 101.5 host Steve Trevelise. If you haven't heard Trev's stand up yet, join us at the Basie in Red Bank.

It's time to get out and see friends and family for a night of great entertainment. Old school Sinatra shows start with comedy followed by an outstanding musical performance. Michael Martcocci's voice will have you thinking that Ol' Blue Eyes is on stage. Dean Schneider leads the orchestra and will carry you away from all the stress of life in the Garden State. And Trev is gonna set the mood with side splitting humor to lead off the show. I'm excited to see you there. Of course I'll take some time to see you outside for some maskless selfies!

Trev joined me on the morning show Wednesday to talk about the event.

If Sunday doesn't work for your schedule, I'm also hosting two shows Saturday, April 10th at 5pm and 8pm with the band and comic Jeff Norris.

