When Cape May county announced that it would implement a campaign called “six feet saves” I waited anxiously to hear what it was all about. Just from the sound of it, I knew that it would probably be silly. It basically amounts to volunteers called “social distance ambassadors” to step up and remind people in high-volume areas in Cape May County (like boardwalks) about the importance of social distancing. It kind of sounds like we are all kids in camp and these guys are our counselors. Lovely. Oh, and if need be, they can also hand out educational materials about COVID-19. Because that’s what we all want when we finally get a day out of the house—educational materials.

But I digress.

The most amusing part about this program is that social distance ambassadors will presumably oversee these areas to remind us all to stay six feet apart. I’m not a confrontational person at all, but I would get angry enough if a cop came up to me and moved me two feet away from the person I was talking to. But a cop is a guy with a gun so you just kinda listen. If a regular citizen, armed with educational materials instead of a gun—even one designated by Cape May County as an “ambassador” tries to get in my business about social distancing? I’m going to have a fit. And I think most people would. If these ambassadors try to “patrol “the boardwalks while people are already a little edgy from what’s been going on, I think that we’re going to see some problems in public areas in Cape May County this summer.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

