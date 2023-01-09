Small Business Monday: Supporting youths in crisis in Toms River

As I mentioned last year, for 2023, we were going to have a slightly different approach to Small Business Monday.

First, I want to thank my friends at www.vcssoftware.com for continuing to sponsor "Small Business Monday" in the new year.

This year I want to highlight a specific business each week from the contributions and suggestions we get through the New Jersey 101.5 free app.

Donna Carlson who serves as a development associate at Ocean's Harbor House alerted us to the nonprofit in Toms River which supports youth in crisis.

They have an emergency shelter with 12 beds for kids aged 10-19 who have run away, are homeless, or are abandoned. The work of the shelter and service group is to focus on three areas: youth homelessness, youth and families in crisis, and sexual exploitation of kids.

The emergency shelter is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the group home offer services for an 18-month stay for at-risk youth ages 16-21.

Check out their website if you are able to help or if you know a youth in crisis, please check out the website HERE.

