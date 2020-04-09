Tuesday Governor Murphy signed an executive order closing state and county parks. This should cause more isolation and depression, without having any real positive health effects. If the problem is people gathering in large numbers, then have them disperse, but closing the parks is pointless. My guess is that it's a politically correct move to avoid being criticized over picking on any one particular ethnic group. Just a guess, trying to put myself into the mind of the wealthy, guilty, white progressive.

Here is the petition to re-open the parks.

You, Your Money, Your Job: Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 is hosting a live discussion on surviving the coronavirus economy, and getting the help you need. Tune in to New Jersey 101.5 FM, listen on the New Jersey 101.5 app, or watch and participate on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

