Should jobs make the Monday after the Super Bowl a holiday?

The Super Bowl will be played this weekend, and as usual, it will have an impact on the workplace, according to a new survey from staffing firm Robert Half.

According to the survey:

— 55% of workers have discussed the game with colleagues during business hours

— 26% feel less productive.

— 72% of human resources managers said the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday should be a holiday

— Employees spend an average of 34 minutes a day talking to colleagues about non-work topics like the Super Bowl.

Robert Half metro market manager Joe Carrabs said he knows there's been talk about playing the big game on Saturday, but there's no specific data on "what that productivity would look like on that following Monday versus versus Sunday."

Some other survey results:

— Employees ages 18-24 have the longest non-work conversations at an average of 46 minutes a day.

— Men identified major sporting events as the hottest topic discussed at work; women pointed to office gossip.

— 1 in 5 employees have taken a planned day off from work following a major sports event. More men (27%) than women (12%) have done this.

