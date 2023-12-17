A popular shooting range in Ocean County, New Jersey is closing after 10 years, and its retail store is moving.



Shooters to Close After 10 Years

Located on Route 539 in Tuckerton, Shooters, a 25,000 square-foot retail store featuring indoor firearm and archery ranges, has been open to the public for a decade. But the sporting center announced this week that it will close the ranges and relocate the merchandise shop.

Target with bullet holes, grunge background Ensup/thinkstock loading...

Why Shooters is Closing/Moving

Owners broke the news on Facebook, writing, 'For those of you that have not heard, the property where Shooter's is located is being sold to Ocean County. With Ocean County's plan to turn the property into a Regional Training Center for First Responders. In the future, Ocean County will be looking at the possibility of opening the ranges to the public.'

When Will the Firearm/Archery Ranges Close?

The ranges will officially close after December 31, 2023.

Calendar showing December 31 date. Thinkstock loading...

Where is Shooters New Retail Store Going?

According to Facebook, Shooters' retail store will return to its original location at 218 Main Street in West Creek (inside Tip's Hardware). It will be owned by Shooters' current store manager, Brielle.

Tip's Hardware on Main Street in West Creek, NJ Google Maps loading...

What to Do with Shooters Gift Certificates, Pending Permits, Etc.

The new store in W. Creek will honor all Shooters gift certificates, layaways, repairs, warranties, and pending firearms permits. Range members can expect to receive a refund for the time they have yet to use.

Shooters is holding a Customer Appreciation Sale offering a number of discounts through Dec. 31st, and Santa will still pay the store a visit on Sunday, December 17th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jesson Mata/Unsplash Jesson Mata/Unsplash loading...

Here Are the 15 Places to Get the Best Pancakes in South Jersey Pancakes are a breakfast staple and here are some places to get the best in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca