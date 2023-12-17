Shooters in Ocean County, NJ Closing After 10 Years, Retail Store Relocating
A popular shooting range in Ocean County, New Jersey is closing after 10 years, and its retail store is moving.
Shooters to Close After 10 Years
Located on Route 539 in Tuckerton, Shooters, a 25,000 square-foot retail store featuring indoor firearm and archery ranges, has been open to the public for a decade. But the sporting center announced this week that it will close the ranges and relocate the merchandise shop.
Why Shooters is Closing/Moving
Owners broke the news on Facebook, writing, 'For those of you that have not heard, the property where Shooter's is located is being sold to Ocean County. With Ocean County's plan to turn the property into a Regional Training Center for First Responders. In the future, Ocean County will be looking at the possibility of opening the ranges to the public.'
When Will the Firearm/Archery Ranges Close?
The ranges will officially close after December 31, 2023.
Where is Shooters New Retail Store Going?
According to Facebook, Shooters' retail store will return to its original location at 218 Main Street in West Creek (inside Tip's Hardware). It will be owned by Shooters' current store manager, Brielle.
What to Do with Shooters Gift Certificates, Pending Permits, Etc.
