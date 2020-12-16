Gov. Phil Murphy has made a habit of trying to "name and shame" business owners who don't follow his executive orders. The governor, the state attorney general and the superintendent of the state police seem to take joy in punishing hard-working business owners who are just trying to survive his ridiculous orders.

Sure, the governor's a multi-millionaire who can't relate. The other two will have healthy pensions after a very secure career in state government employment.

These people have no idea what it takes to run a business and make a living without any safety net, ESPECIALLY in this state. To sit on that panel and announce the names of businesses like criminals on a "most wanted" list is despicable and shameful. Many of the businesses named recently claim not to have committed any violations at all, but that doesn't matter to the powerful elite who feel they can wipe you out whenever they want.

These small business owners and the people who work for them are the backbone of the economy and an integral part of the middle class. It is not only extreme overreach by state government to shut down and limit these businesses in the way Murphy has done, it's outrageous how he's gone after them with a vengeance. Two weeks of a shutdown back in March was what they thought they were in for. A year of tyranny is more than they bargained for. It's his job to make sure the infrastructure of the state is positioned to secure public health, i.. hospital capacity, ample medical supply, etc. Putting his foot and the neck of small business and then gloating about it is obscene.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.