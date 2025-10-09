I think if we are going to address the issue of self-driving cars, we need to first define our terms.

In my mind, if a car is truly self-driving, then why can't I sit in the back as if I'm in a personal uber?

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

What “self-driving” actually means in 2025

After meeting friends who have a self-driving car for dinner earlier this week, I had a lot of questions. What I learned is that the cars are not completely autonomous.

According to owners, the car requires you to sit in the driver's seat with your eyes on the road and will correct you, and possibly get out of self-driving mode if you are distracted.

Photo by I'm Zion on Unsplash Photo by I'm Zion on Unsplash loading...

Still not ready for the Garden State Parkway

The car will also fail to learn certain merges and exits and on longer trips will take more time than if you were in 100% control as a driver. I can't imagine it is relaxing to have to be on guard in case the computer trusted with driving your car is relying on YOU to get out of a jam.

When I can get in the back, get some work done, watch a movie, grab a nap, as if I'm on a flight and then arrive at my destination, then I'll be in the market.

Until then, I'll drive my own car, thank you.

Photo via Why Kei on Unsplash Photo via Why Kei on Unsplash loading...

Would you trust a self-driving car on NJ roads?

What about you? Do you drive a self-driver? What's your best brand? Do you stress about having the responsibility of making sure the computer is doing it right?

Hit us up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know!

2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry and 94.3 The Point and 94.5 WPST DJ Matt Ryan broadcast from the boardwalk. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈