Not ready for the Parkway: Why I don’t trust my car to drive itself yet
I think if we are going to address the issue of self-driving cars, we need to first define our terms.
In my mind, if a car is truly self-driving, then why can't I sit in the back as if I'm in a personal uber?
What “self-driving” actually means in 2025
After meeting friends who have a self-driving car for dinner earlier this week, I had a lot of questions. What I learned is that the cars are not completely autonomous.
According to owners, the car requires you to sit in the driver's seat with your eyes on the road and will correct you, and possibly get out of self-driving mode if you are distracted.
Still not ready for the Garden State Parkway
The car will also fail to learn certain merges and exits and on longer trips will take more time than if you were in 100% control as a driver. I can't imagine it is relaxing to have to be on guard in case the computer trusted with driving your car is relying on YOU to get out of a jam.
When I can get in the back, get some work done, watch a movie, grab a nap, as if I'm on a flight and then arrive at my destination, then I'll be in the market.
Until then, I'll drive my own car, thank you.
Would you trust a self-driving car on NJ roads?
What about you? Do you drive a self-driver? What's your best brand? Do you stress about having the responsibility of making sure the computer is doing it right?
Hit us up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know!
