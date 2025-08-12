Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

Rough surf in Seaside Heights 6/30/25 Rough surf in Seaside Heights 6/30/25 (NJ Beach Cams via YouTube) loading...

❗ Multiple rescues in rough surf off Jersey Shore

❗ A person drowned off an unguarded beach

Rescue crews have been kept busy in recent days due to rough surf and dangerous rip currents.

The red flags were flying all day Monday with swimmers cautioned not go into the water above their knees.

Lifeguards had left for the day at the Webster Avenue Beach in Seaside Heights around 5 p.m.

An emergency call came in just before 7 p.m. Multiple swimmers were in distress in the rough surf. At least one man had been dragged by a rip current.

Seaside Heights Assistant Fire Chief Tim Farrell told NJ.com rescuers were on the scene in less than two minutes. Six people were rescued.

They then found a man half submerged in the water, and brought him to shore via jet ski where life saving measures were undertaken.

Senate President Nick Scutari, Gov. Phil Murphy, Assembly Speaker Craig CoughlinAP Photo/Townsquare Media illustration Senate President Nick Scutari, Gov. Phil Murphy, Assembly Speaker Craig CoughlinAP Photo/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Democrats jammed half-a-billion dollars into the state budget at the last minute

Spending comes despite warnings NJ is on the verge of bankruptcy

The public had no chance to comment

Despite repeated warnings from non-partisan budget watchers, Trenton Democrats again showed an inability to stop spending money the state does not have on projects that benefit themselves.

Top Democrats in both the state Senate and Assembly added $500 million in additional spending to an already record budget that spends billions more dollars than the state expects to collect in taxes and fees.

The add ons, commonly known as Christmas tree spending, are put into the budget at the last possible moment and without any comment, debate or public scrutiny.

In fact, the details are not made public until weeks after the budget is passed and signed into law and when legislators are on their summer vacation.

Republican Senate Budget Officer Decclan O'Scanlon, R-Monmouth, labeled it "the ultimate form of disrespect to the people of the Garden State."

Assembly Republican Budget Officer Nancy Munoz said in a statement, "These were never given an up-or-down vote, never released to the public before the budget was introduced, and yet magically appeared in the final spending plan."

Democrats defend the spending

Senate President Nick Scutari, D-Union, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, defended the spending and the timing of when it is made public.

A spokesman for the Assembly Speaker said in a statement to NJ.com, "Resolutions undergo thorough review for accuracy and were made publicly available as soon as possible."

Crash on Route 1 in Plainsboro 8/8/15 Crash on Route 1 in Plainsboro 8/8/15 (@LaurenDue via Facebook) (Canva) loading...

🚨 An Acura TSX sedan rear-ended a dump truck on Route 1

🚨 The dump truck was hauling a load of asphalt

🚨 Video shows the dump truck tipped over

PLAINSBORO — One man died in a crash involving a dump truck on Route 1 that closed the highway in both directions for over 12 hours on Friday.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said an Acura TSX sedan driven by Johnathan Martinez, 20, of the Somerset section of Franklin, crashed into the back of a dump truck carrying asphalt around 1 a.m. The impact caused the dump truck to cross into the left lane where it was struck by a Hyundai Genesis sedan.

Video of the crash shows the dump truck on its side.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was seriously injured and taken to Capital Health Medical Center in Trenton. The drivers of the truck and the Genesis sustained minor injuries. Their identities were not disclosed by Ciccone.

It was the 33rd fatal crash on a Middlesex County road and seventh on all of Route 1, according to State Police records.

Fire at the Congregation Beth El synagogue in Rutherford 8/8/25 Fire at the Congregation Beth El synagogue in Rutherford 8/8/25 (East Rutherford Fire Department) loading...

🔥Seven Torah scrolls were lost to a fast-moving fire early Friday morning

🔥Investigators could not determine a cause

🔥The temple is holding a fundraiser in order to rebuild

RUTHERFORD — An investigation into Friday morning’s early morning fire at could not determine the cause of a fire at a Bergen County Jewish center.

Fire broke out at the 106-year-old Congregation Beth El Chabad around 2:45 a.m. and quickly engulfed the entire south side of the building.

The fire also destroyed the home of Rabbi Yitzchok Lerman, his wife, and four of his six children. They escaped the fire as the walls began to collapse, Lerman told The New York Times. His other two children were away at camp.

Video shows the fire was so intense that it bent and twisted support beams

Driver accused of trying to use truck to hurt crowd in West Deptford (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Driver accused of trying to use truck to hurt crowd in West Deptford (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

WEST DEPTFORD — A driver has been accused of intentionally tearing onto an athletic field in his pickup truck, trying to hurt young children and spectators at a football practice.

On Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., police in West Deptford were called to the RiverWinds community complex for a vehicle driving recklessly.

Video taken by a local parent was shared to Instagram, NBC Philadelphia and CBS News Philadelphia, and shows the truck careening onto the grass, weaving dangerously.

The truck eventually crashed into a light pole along the athletic fields and stopped moving.

The driver, whose identity was not disclosed, was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of children, fourth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly person simple assault.

