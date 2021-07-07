Rutgers football player injured after getting punched during street fight

A freshman Rutgers football player from Galloway is recovering after he was punched during a fight and fell backwards.

The 10-second video (WARNING: LANGUAGE) posted to Twitter purports to show Carnell Davis in a street standing face to face with another young man. After exchanging angry words, the other man throws a right hook to Davis' face knocking him backwards straight to the ground.

The Press of Atlantic City, the first to report on the incident, said the incident took place in the city of Margate.

The tweet, captioned "Rutgers WR Carnell Davis #Sheesh. If you can’t fight, don’t fight" gives no indication of what led to the confrontation or what happened next.

"Our main concern is Carnell’s health and well-being. He is home with his family and continues to make progress in his recovery. We look forward to getting him back on campus soon," Rutgers spokesman Hasim Phillips said in a statement.

Davis, a wide receiver, played high school football in Florida and attended Absegami High School in Galloway and St. Augustine in Richland.

Margate police on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Olympic athletes from NJ competing in Tokyo 2021

Olympic athletes from NJ competing in Tokyo 2021 After the pandemic sidelined world-class athletes in 2020, at least 18 Olympic contenders with New Jersey roots have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic games. Some are returning after an appearance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016 — while others find themselves in their first Olympics.

Here's the roundup of contenders, grouped by sport, with the opening ceremony set for July 23.

Cape May, NJ: 15 places to visit