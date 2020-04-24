Legendary rockers the Rolling Stones have released a new single, “Living in a Ghost Town,” that was partially recorded in isolation.

Here's what Mick Jagger had to say about it:

The track features Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts. As Keith Richards explains in the tweet below, the initial track was cut over a year ago, but Richards says as the virus hit, he and Mick decided this one really needed to go to work right now.

I think this is going to become the pandemic anthem. You can stream the song here.