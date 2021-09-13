Roast ’em if you got ’em — How to roast your peppers like Dennis

Local red bell peppers are plentiful at local farm markets all over New Jersey. You can get a whole basket at very good prices right now.

I had a friend who said she wasn't a big fan of roasted peppers, then I made some for her fresh and if was a game changer.

You can roast them on the grill before you put it away for the season, but if you have a gas stove you can place them right on the flame on the grate for a firmer texture.

If you're a little skittish about putting something on an open flame in your kitchen, try them on the grill and you will be a fan forever.

Roast your peppers like Dennis!

