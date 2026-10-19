Need help funding your holiday fun? We've got you covered with a chance to win a $500 Target gift card in our 'Right on Target' sweepstakes.

What is the 'Right on Target' Sweepstakes Prize?

One lucky winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received to win a $500 Target gift card.

How Can You Enter the 'Right on Target' Sweepstakes?

Stream your favorite station on our app for your chance to win a $500 Target gift card. Follow the simple steps below to earn, redeem, and boost your sweepstakes entries before 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 31

Step 1: Download Our App and Stream to Earn Entries

Want to stream your way to winning? You've got to download our station app. It's the only way to stream and earn contest entries. This new feature isn't available on desktop, laptop, Alexa, or Google, so download our app now.

Get our free mobile app

Got the app? Tap THIS LINK or open the app and select "Listen and Earn" from the left navigation menu.

Earn 1 entry for every 15 minutes you stream your favorite station. Check your progress anytime on the "Listen and Earn" page in our app.

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Step 2: Redeem Your Streaming Entries

Use the sweepstakes widget below to claim up to 20 streaming entries per day from Monday, October 19, through Thursday, December 31, at 11:59 p.m.

Important: You must manually redeem your earned entries in the "Right on Target" widget below to be entered to win.

Step 3: Earn Bonus Entries

Complete the quick actions below (like, share, and follow) for extra entries before the contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2026.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the United States who are at least 18 years old. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, January 4, 2027.*