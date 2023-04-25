Remembering Dulce – NJ Top News for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ Should NJ raise property taxes? Committee questions schools chief

The New Jersey Department of Education Commissioner gets grilled during the latest Budget Committee hearing

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ to require cops to reveal personal social media posts

New police licensing rules are designed to root out bias and bigotry in the ranks of New Jersey law enforcement.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Dulce Alavez still missing as she turns 9

Trying to bring attention to her disappearance friends and family of Dulce Alavez held a 9th birthday party in the park where she was last seen.

https://nj1015.com/dulce-alavez-who-disappeared-before-pandemic-still-missing-on-9th-birthday/

⬛ Message received — Wildwoods, Seaside Heights pop-up parties canc

The parties planned for the first two weekends of May were canceled and anyone planning to go told to stay away by organizers.

https://nj1015.com/organizer-cancels-bring-your-own-weed-nj-beach-parties-after-legal-threat/

⬛ Howell residents near chemical dump might have to evacuate

The extent of chemicals left at the former Compounders site in Howell was discovered after a fire in February.

https://nj1015.com/howell-nj-residents-near-chemical-dump-told-they-might-have-to-evacuate/

