‘Psycho Storm Chaser’ — Spadea’s movie premieres on Lifetime

It's here, the weekend premier of a movie that we've been working on for the past few months.

It's a thriller called "Psycho Storm Chaser" and it's gonna be airing on Lifetime TV at 8 p.m. THIS Saturday, August 8.

The script was written by my friend and podcast co-host Jay Black. Jay joined me on the show Friday morning to discuss the movie, the premier and the creative process.

Over the next few weeks I'll introduce you to the actors that made the script come to life through out #Speaking podcast. Make sure you download and subscribe through the website.

Don't miss an episode and of course don't miss the movie this weekend. We're already working on the next one and would love your feedback on this one.

Send your constructive criticism through the app chat feature and lemme know! In the meantime, you can start the feedback right here:

