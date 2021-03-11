Proposed NJ law would ban trans athletes from girl sports

Following in the lines of the federal Title IX law, passed in 1972, a trio of New Jersey lawmakers have crafted legislation to ensure a competitive balance and fairness in girls high school sports.

Sen. Mike Testa, R-Cumberland, and Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan are introducing companion bills in the Senate and Assembly with the same goal, they said on Tuesday.

The Fairness in Women's Sports Act would require participation in school-sanctioned sports be based on biological sex at birth.

Part of the reason for this legislation, Testa explains, comes after a 2019 100-meter dash race in the Connecticut high school track and field state championship where two transgender runners finished first and second in the race, creating what he said was an imbalanced competition.

Testa said his bill is designed to preserve the integrity of women’s high school and collegiate sports, to guarantee female athletes don't miss out on critical scholastic athletic opportunities and scholarships to universities and colleges.

“I think we all realize there is nothing fair about any of this,” Testa said in a statement. “Unfortunately, life and sports are constrained by rules. For the sake of athletes born female who have practiced and worked hard and invested sweat in the sports they love, this bill will secure a fair and level playing field.”

His legislation would also prohibit athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls from being open to male students and "defines the standards for settling eligibility disputes."

“We cannot ignore the physiological makeup of the human body,” Simonsen said in a statement. “Female and male bodies are structurally different. Those before us fought long, difficult battles in order to get Title IX recognized and signed as a Civil Rights Law.”

“Athletes, coaches and supporters fought long and hard to earn respect for women’s sports, money to fund scholastic and collegiate teams, and professional opportunities in the WNBA and pro soccer,” McClellan said in a statement. “We need to defend women’s rights and take steps to preserve decades of work on behalf of female competitors.”

Have You Seen Them? Ocean County's Most Wanted

Marijuana legal in NJ: How do the laws work? Answers to common questions about legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey and rules about underage use of weed.

NEXT: INSIDE JOE PESCI'S HILARIOUSLY OVER-THE-TOP LAVALLETTE MANSION

LOOK: GO INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S $20 MILLION MIDDLETOWN MANSION

Go Inside Mike 'The Situation's' NJ Mansion

TAKE A TOUR OF JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION

Jersey Shore Nor'easter 2021 Listener Pictures

9 REASONS NOT TO LIVE AT THE JERSEY SHORE

Peek Inside Snooki's New Toms River Waterfront Home

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

NEXT: The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast