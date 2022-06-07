Program to help NJ kids prepare for college is back

After quite the hiatus, one of New Jersey’s most prized summer programs is making its return this season.

The GEAR UP program and Summer Academy was awarded to the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education in 1999, 2005, 2011, 2019 and will return to Trenton this summer, giving students a dose of pre-college education.

The program was set up in order to ease the transition between high school and college by mentoring students as well as teaching them other daily life skills. It's a project that works with students, families, and teachers in 70 middle and high schools in seven urban centers including Atlantic City, Camden, Jersey City, Newark, Paterson, Penns Grove, Carneys Point and Pleasantville.

The program also gives lessons on behavior within a workspace or classroom, which after years of virtual learning is extremely important. Colleges and offices now back in person and many students are unfamiliar with in-person work environments.

Additionally, many families were impacted by the COVID pandemic in a way that made learning environments hectic and unfocused. Not every child has been lucky enough to have their own private room where they can do school or have a minute to themselves.

In order to qualify for the program, students must be Trenton residents and fall under a certain income level. The program is meant to provide extra assistance to those who may not have it at their disposal. This way these children can receive more undivided attention, and progress on their own paths.

The Summer Academy will run throughout the summer and is entirely free including food, field trips, learning and more opportunities. If this is something you would like to get involved with or would like to learn more, you can contact Dr. Isaiah White at Whitei@mccc.edu or call 609-586-4800 EX 3234.

