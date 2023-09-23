Popular NJ ice cream shop goes up for sale

Want to buy an ice cream place? After two years in business, the owners of Northfield's Sweet Spot Ice Cream Bar have hung up a for sale sign.

Sweet Spot, on Rt. 9 in Northfield -- in the building resembling a ski chalet -- opened in May of 2022 and operated as a seasonal business They closed for the season earlier this month, just after Labor Day.

The decision to sell the business was acted on earlier, though, as the property listing says it has been on the market for over 50 days.

The shop is owned by the Exadaktilos family, who have quite a heritage in the South Jersey restaurant business.

Nicholas Exadaktilos and his family moved to Brigantine in 1981 and bought the Point Diner in Somers Point along with his father-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Throughout the years they successfully operated the P&B Diner, Harrison House, Washington Manor, Bunker Hill, Somers Inn, Harbor Inn Motel, and the Point 40 Diner. In the 1990s they agreed to separate and went on to run their businesses independently according to Nick's obituary. Nicholas Exadaktilos died in February of 2023 at age 83.

Nick and his children opened up their restaurants: AJ Dak's Steakhouse, Ducktown Tavern & Liquors in Atlantic City, Tailgaters in Galloway Township, Tiki Taco in Brigantine, and Sweet Spot.

The ice cream business in the Northfield and Linwood area has gotten much more competitive over the last couple of years, with the opening of Jersey Cow on Tilton Road in Northfield and the recent opening of Twist Pretzels and Ice Cream in Linwood in July.

The "A" frame building Sweet Spot occupied has had a diverse group of tenants over the years, including a mortgage company and a piano teacher. My daughters took lessons there for several years.

The property is listed for $419,500, reduced from $499,000. The real estate listing promotes the opportunity to own an ice cream shop on Rt. 9 in Northfield.

Come On In, Cool Down, & Scoop Up This Excellent Business Opportunity! This Successful Shop Will Have You Screaming for Ice Cream. Centrally-Located & Fully-Remodeled, Itâ€™s Turn-Key! Join Local Businesses, & Northfield School. Sale Includes FFE, Real Estate, & Business.PLEASE DO NOT GO TO SITE UNACCOMPANIED BY AGENT, OR CONTACT BUSINESS/OWNER DIRECTLY.

Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants