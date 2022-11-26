Popular Italian market set to open at vacant Corrado’s in Brick, NJ

There is something new and exciting coming to Brick, and I can't wait.

Remember back in June when we thought Corrado's might open at some point, and instead, the store was evicted from the Laurel Shopping Center?

It was a shame I know, but it left a big hole in that square.

After several months of speculation as to what may take the place of Corrado's, it appears as though we finally have an answer!

I'm pretty excited for this place to take over, it reminds me a lot of Joe Leone's which is where I love to go to get fresh pasta and sauce.

It's a store that was rumored to be taking over Corrado's a few months ago, but it looks like we now have the confirmation we've been waiting for!

In addition to opening its first location in Ocean County, the new store will also feature this company's first venture into the world of Wine and Spirits.

So, What Store Is Officially Taking Over The Former Corrado's In Brick, NJ?

As I mentioned, there were rumors of this place taking over the Corrado's lease a few months ago but this week it was confirmed.

Livoti's Old World Market will be opening their first Ocean County Store in the Laurel Shopping Center in Brick!

According to APP.com, Livoti's will be leasing 20 thousand square feet of the former Pathmark, which shuttered in 2015.

In addition, Livoti's is also leasing 5 thousand square feet for Livoti's Fine Wine And Spirits, which is the company's first attempt in the world of alcohol sales.

When Will Livoti's Old World Market Open In Brick, NJ?

Thanks to supply chain issues, we may be waiting quite some time for Livoti's to move into Brick.

APP.com reports that John Livoti Jr., Livoti's Chief Operations Officer said that some items like their deli cases could take up to 50 weeks to arrive for installation.

Despite the shipping delays, Livoti expects the newest addition to Laurel Square to open "sometime in the first quarter of 2024".

I for one can not wait for Livoti's to open up in Brick! I've heard nothing but good things about this place and look forward to getting some fresh Italian food, baked goods, and most likely a bottle or two of wine.

