Poor man’s ‘grilled’ cheese — you’ll love it! (Opinion)

Sometimes you're hungry but you don't have a lotta time, right? I have a few minutes in between news segments on the show in the morning. Think it's not enough time for grilled cheese? Yup, if you cheat.

I'm a huge fan of flourless sprouted bread like Ezekiel. You keep it in the fridge and it's slightly more expensive, but it's so much healthier than the typical high fructose syrup "bread" that is cheaper, but really not good for you. Anyway, back to the cheat for grilled cheese:

Start by toasting the bread in your counter toaster.

While the bread is toasting, take a few slices of thick cheddar cheese and cover it with a few slices of swiss cheese.

Microwave for 30 seconds.

Then place the toast on a plate and spread a whole grain mustard and slide the cheese onto one side.

Simple. Grilled cheese without a frying pan, no mess and yes, delicious.

