Police say NJ woman threw heroin while running from cemetery

NEWTON — A 28-year-old woman is accused of tossing a bundle of heroin as she ran from a local cemetery after seeing a cop.

Katelynn Shipps, of Newton, was spotted running from St. Joseph's Cemetery by an officer just before noon on Sunday.

Shipps was wanted for warrants out of Ogdensburg and Totowa, police said. Police did not say what the warrants were for.

Shipps was stopped on Main Street and while waiting for the warrants to be confirmed, the officer said he saw Shipps throw a bundle onto the ground.

The item was found and confirmed to be numerous bags of suspected heroin, according to police.

Shipps was charged with third-degree possession of drugs and fourth-degree hindering apprehension and prosecution.

She remained in jail Tuesday evening pending a court hearing.

More from New Jersey 101.5: