Police say Middlesex County crash on Route 1 leaves one dead

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A three vehicle crash early Sunday on Route 1 left one person dead, according to Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher Kuberiet.

The identity of the deceased was not being released pending notification of the family, police said.

The crash happened around 4:11 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway, near the Walmart at 979 U.S. 1, Kuberiet said.

That stretch of the highway near Route 130 was closed southbound for nearly eight hours, while police finished up the crash investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Patrolman Jason Zier of North Brunswick Police at 732-247-0922 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

More from New Jersey 101.5: