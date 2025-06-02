Police chief warns rowdy teens to stay away — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:

Hudson County Administration Building in Jersey City

🚨 Sheriff's officer falls to death in Jersey City

🚨 It appears to have been an accident

🚨 Investigation continues

JERSEY CITY — The death of an on-duty Hudson County Sheriff's Officer is under investigation by the Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor Esther Suarez said the officer was found outside the Hudson County Administration Building in Jersey City along Central Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The officer, identified as Justin Rivera,29, was taken to Jersey City Medical where he was pronounced dead. Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis on his X account said Rivera was a Bayonne resident.

A preliminary investigation has determined Rivera fell from the 9th floor. The officer's death appears to be accidental. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

An unrelated power outage occurred around the same time, according to Suarez.

“I would like to express my condolences to the family of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer who tragically passed away. My prayers also go out to the Hudson County Sheriff and all the Sheriff’s Officers, who lost a dedicated brother today," Hudson County Executive Craig Guy said in a written statement.

Karen McEvoy of Teaneck accused of stealing from nonprofit with forged checks

⬛ NJ woman accused of stealing

⬛ Forged checks from non-profit, police say

⬛ Alleged theft totaled $36K

A 57-year-old woman has been accused of stealing thousands from a non-profit in Bergen County while volunteering for the organization.

Karen A. McEvoy of Teaneck, was charged with third-degree counts of theft by deception, impersonation, and forgery.

In February, Teaneck Police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit about an alleged theft of funds.

Investigators found that while volunteering at the organization, McEvoy allegedly forged another person’s signature and wrote unauthorized checks from the non-profit bank account.

She then deposited the stolen funds into her personal bank account for a total of about $36,000, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Examples of fake texts from NJ MVC and NJ Courts

💲The scam texts include a link to make immediate

💲The message threatens a loss of license and driving privileges

💲NJ courts and MVC never send these types of texts

Two New Jersey government agencies are warning about false texts being sent demanding immediate action.

If you get a text from the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission for anything other than an appointment reminder, it's a scam.

New Jersey's Judiciary also said that texts have been sent impersonating the courts seeking to collect "enforcement penalties" for traffic fines.

The New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell has received several reports about a new phishing scam in which a text message is received from the MVC claiming the recipient owes payment on traffic fines.

The text threatens suspension of driving privileges, increased toll charges, and damage to credit scores if payment isn't made.

"The NJMVC never initiates unsolicited emails or texts requesting motor vehicle services, driver’s license updates, or vehicle registration status. All NJMVC text message communications are limited to appointment reminders only," the agency wrote on its X account.

Bridgewater Commons

🔴 Rumors of a pop-up party at Bridgewater Commons draws harsh warning

🔴 Local police are increasing surveillance

🔴 Multiple incidents to begin summer

The police chief in Bridgewater is sending a preemptive warning to anyone thinking about a pop-up party at the Bridgewater Commons Mall.

"We urge you to consider the consequences of your actions," Bridgewater Police Chief John Mitzak warned teenagers in a news release, "What may seem like a fun or harmless activity can have lasting implications, both legally and personally."

Mitzak said he was aware of social media posts suggesting the mall in his town may be next for teen a pop-up party. The nearby Menlo Park Mall and Woodbridge Center Mall recently had incidents involving hundreds of rampaging teen.

In Bridgewater, Mitzak says his department is actively monitoring social media sites like Tik-Tok and any large gathering will be met with a "with a coordinated response" from his officers.

The chief warned these events can "quickly escalate into dangerous situations, putting everyone at risk" and Bridgewater has no tolerance for such behavior.

Seaside Heights police vehicle on the boardwalk

🚨 Social media blamed for attracting large crowds to events, malls and boardwalks

🚨 Gov. Murphy is expected to sign a bill that will increase penalties

🚨 Law enforcement cites youth and parent culture

🚨 Role of ride-share companies probed

Law enforcement around New Jersey is reviewing incidents with rowdy teens to find better ways to respond.

Seaside Heights police arrested 52 adults and 21 juveniles for a total of 73 arrests during the Memorial Day weekend. The boardwalk was shut down early Monday as Brick police, the Ocean County Sheriff's Department, and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office all assisted. Three people were stabbed but no arrests have been made in connection to that.

Another TikTok meetup brought 300 teens to the Woodbridge Center carnival on Saturday. When police tried to clear the scene, they just moved to the mall. Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan, who dealt with a gathering the prior weekend at Menlo Park Mall, looked further into the influencer who extended the invitation.

Comparing this generation of young people to the past

Generations of teens have gone to malls. But in 2025, it's a different experience. Bryan shared TikTok video posted ahead of the Menlo Park Mall incident that invited viewers to "pull up to the mall" for "interviews, TikToks, whatever."

"When we were growing up, there wasn't the social media to have such a platform to reach out to so many people," he said, comparing to his experiences growing up. "You got together with three, four or five friends. You rode your bike to the mall, you walked around."

