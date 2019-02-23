Polar Plunge: Win $200 or tickets to Taste of Country

Headed to the Polar Plunge at Seaside Heights to raise money for the Special Olympics of New Jersey ? You could win some big money yourself.

Download the free New Jersey 101.5 app to enter our Polar Plunge scavenger hunt — your chance to win a $200 Visa gift card, or two three-day general admission passes (worth a combined $430!) to the Taste of Country Festival .

This contest is only open on Plunge Day, Feb. 23 — and all challenges take place on the boardwalk and beach at Seaside Heights. Get the free New Jersey 101.5 app to play.

Also on the app:

Comprehensive guide to the plunge.

Weather and traffic alerts

A notification when it's time to hit the water

Galleries and video from NJ 101.5 and Plunge Day participants

Send us photos and videos at any time

Listen to New Jersey 101.5 on the boardwalk -- or anywhere.

See you at the beach!

Download the app for iOS

Download the app for Android