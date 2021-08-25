Places that mandate vaccines should be held financially liable (Opinion)

Now that the FDA has finally approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine, the question now is whether more and more businesses will be mandating that their employees get the shots.

Gov. Murphy, who never met a mandate he didn't like, has already mandated that public, private school teachers, and state workers get the vaccine. But what if you get sick from the vaccine that you didn't want in the first place?

The one you only took because you were "mandated" to take?

Who should cover those costs?

Who should be financially responsible for your pain and suffering?

This is a topic we talked about at length on my New Jersey 101.5 show Monday night. As it stands now, you can't sue Pfizer or Moderna if you have serious side effects from their COVID vaccines.

The CNBC article goes onto say that the government likely won't compensate you for damages either, which in New Jersey is really bad since it's the governor that's mandating that you get the vaccine.

If the government or businesses are forcing you to put something in your body that can hurt you, then they should be held financially responsible if it's proven that it did.

If the pharmaceutical companies can't be held liable for the side effects from their vaccines, and the government, which in some cases are forcing people to get it in order to keep their jobs, then who's out there to protect you should you not be able to work due to the side effects of the vaccine which you were mandated to take?

That would be you and only you, with a very tough decision to make.

If the government and businesses who are mandating you to take the vaccine really believed in those vaccines, then they should put their money where their mouth is and assume liability should something go wrong.

Let's see how many businesses would be mandating vaccines under those conditions.

