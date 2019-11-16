Piscataway woman charged in hit-run death of biker

PISCATAWAY — A 20-year-old township woman has been charged with killing a motorcyclist in a crash last month.

John Shlyk, who was a 64-year-old township resident, was riding his 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Stelton Road on Oct. 6 when he was struck head-on by a 2017 Toyota Corolla that crossed onto the wrong side of the road near Hamilton Boulevard about 6:47 a.m., investigators said.

Nijer Reaves was behind the wheel of the car. Investigators said she fled the scene of the accident and was ticketed with careless driving, reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain a lane.

Shlyk spent weeks at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick and eventually died on Oct. 22.

Reaves was arrested Thursday on a charge of second-degree vehicular homicide. She was being held at Middlesex County jail awaiting a court hearing on Tuesday. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether she had an attorney. Authorities in Middlesex County do not release arrest booking photos.

Shlyk's obituary says he was head mechanic at the United States Postal Service Kilmer Annex in Edison for 32 years. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and member of American Legion Post 1000 in Trenton. Building and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles was a passion, as was animals and gardening.

Enter your number to get the New Jersey 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.