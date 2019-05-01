Piscataway man arrested after Snapchat threat with assault weapon

PISCATAWAY — A man has been arrested and accused of posting a threatening video involving an assault weapon that seemed to target local schools .

Darryl Maddox, 32, a Piscataway resident, was charged with possession of an assault firearm, possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine and destruction of evidence.

Piscataway Police were notified Tuesday afternoon, April 30, that a Snapchat video was posted of a male with an assault type weapon, which was then re-posted by others through social media, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said.

Maddox had gotten rid of the weapon and ammunition magazine, leading to the destruction of evidence count, the prosecutor said.

A copy of the video sent to New Jersey 101.5 showed the barrel of a large firearm, and panned to the trigger before pulling back to show the entire weapon. The video was timestamped "Tuesday" in the upper right corner and "Piscataway" in the lower right corner, and shows the caption "maybe tomorrow?"

There was no audio on the video provided to New Jersey 101.5.

An increased police presence was planned at township schools on Wednesday as well as by Rutgers University Police on the Busch and Livingston campuses.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call Piscataway Police at 732- 562-2362, or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3330.

— includes previous reporting by Dan Alexander

