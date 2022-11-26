Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby

NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own.

Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.

NBC10 announced the birth today and said that mother and baby were both doing well.

This is the second child for Connors. She and her husband Ben have a boy named Benny.

Rosemary grew up in the Philadelphia area and is the third generation of women in her family to report the news in Philadelphia, according to her NBC10 web bio.

Rosemary has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a law degree from Temple University.

Connors has been with NBC10 since 2009.

She will take some maternity leave and return to anchoring the weekend news on NBC10 early next year.

50 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable Here are 50 awesome New Jersey kids who are absolutely adaptable!