Philadelphia men charged for armed robbery, assault in South Jersey

MAYS LANDING — A group of Philadelphia men have been charged for their alleged connection to a robbery at a Mays Landing home earlier this month.

The men have been identified as Dioanny Mejia, 26, Gianmarcos Lopez, 21, Haniel Gabriel, 28 and Jose Castillo-Pena, 23. All four were charged on Oct. 9.

On Oct. 7, the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery at a home on the 4500 block of Drosera Street at about 12:48 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation by police, three armed men forced themselves inside the occupied home. Once inside, police said, a theft was committed and one of the residents of the home was assaulted.

Police said they quickly identified Mejia, Lopez, and Gabriel. Castillo-Pena accompanied the three men, according to police.

The four men have all been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful possession of weapons, possession of weapons for unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, aggravated assault, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal coercion and aggravated assault by pointing a firearm.

Gabriel and Lopez have also been charged with being certain persons not to have weapons.

Officials said Castillo-Pena and Mejia were taken into custody by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Lopez and Gabriel were taken into custody by the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Township of Hamilton Police at 609-625-2700.

