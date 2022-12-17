Philadelphia Flyers make South Jersey 9-year-old boy an honorary hockey pro [VIDEO]

courtesy Philadelphia Flyers/Instagram

A 9-year-old from South Jersey got to live out his dream of playing professional hockey thanks to the Philadelphia Flyers and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Zachary Wertz, of Egg Harbor Township, has gone through a lot in his nine short years, having already been the recipient of a liver transplant, 6abc.com reports.

Earlier this week, Wertz suited up and took the ice with the Flyers, a granted wish reportedly two years in the making.

Make-A-Wish Foundation initially wanted to fulfill Zach's dream back in 2020, but the pandemic intervened, according to 6abc.

On Wednesday, the Flyers signed Wertz to a two-day contract, making him an honorary member of the team!

courtesy Philadelphia Flyers/Instagram
Afterward, Zach got to take part in practice at Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, where he skated with Flyers like Travis Konecny, his favorite player.

courtesy Philadelphia Flyers/Instagram
Wertz even scored a goal!

After practice, Zachary answered some questions for the media, just like Flyers players do, and he handled it like a pro! Watch his interview below.


 Although he'll never forget these moments with the Flyers, Zach hopes someday he'll get the chance to play professional baseball, according to
6abc.com

Check out some more photos of Zachary's time with the Flyers below!

Way to go, Zach! Keep dreaming big and ANYTHING can happen.

