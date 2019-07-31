Pet nightmare: NJ cat missing after movers take it in couch

RIDGEWOOD —A Bergen Community College student is spending his summer break searching for his cat, which be believes was hiding in a couch that got taken away by movers weeks ago.

Evan Strassberg said his 10-year-old tabby Blade liked to hide in the pullout couch. The movers took the couch in June but Strassberg said he wasn't home at the time and nobody else thought to check in the furniture to make sure Blade wasn't in there.

Blade is microchipped in order to identify him once he's found but it doesn't act as a GPS device, Strassberg said.

Strassberg quit his part-time job to track down leads to find Blade.

He said the company that sold the couch has been helpful and provided a list of nine stops the delivery truck made that day, including Ho-Ho-Kus; Woodcliff Lake; Chestnut Ridge, N.Y.; Hillsdale; Washington Township; and North Bergen.

Strassberg also drove to a warehouse in Connecticut where the couch was eventually taken.

"There's a lot of stuff we miss about Blade. The little things he does," Strassberg said.

Blade was the only surviving cat from three that the family had adopted.

Since he has gotten out the word, he's received many reports about sightings.

"I've been finding a lot of cats around that look just like him but aren't him," Strassberg said.

Strassberg asked anyone with information about Blade's whereabouts to contact him via email at evanstrassberg98@icloud.com.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5